Citroen CC21 will likely go on sale in the early parts of 2022 and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Citroen India is making its entry into the domestic market with the launch of the C5 Aircross, banking on its comfort factors and premium nature. The French manufacturer is commencing its operations with 10 dealerships across the country and its reach will be expanded ahead of the arrival of its first volume-based product, the CC21 compact SUV.

With mid-size and compact SUV segments grabbing a large chunk of sales volumes in recent times, the carmakers are certainly wanting to have a presence in there. Consequently, they have emerged as hotly contested segments over the last three years and new entrants Kia and MG have targetted and become successful to their credits in the mid-size space.

Citroen, on the other hand, is stepping into the sub-four-metre SUV segment with what has been internally codenamed the CC21. The first model under C-Cubed programme is developed specifically for the Indian market and it has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads. It is expected to carry a typical yet eccentric design language followed by the brand globally.

Based on the spy shots, the Citroen CC21 has been rendered. The front fascia comprises of split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights on top and the primary lighting element in the middle. The signature Citroen grille is also present along with fog lamps with contrast white housing and lower central air inlet.

Other exterior highlights in the render are black blacked-out pillars and roof rails, white roof, black side body cladding and wheel arches, black pillars, and 16-inch U-shaped alloy wheels. The dual-tone appearance the rendering gives in the Citroen CC21 is certainly appealing and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

As for the performance, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will more likely be used, paired with a manual and an automatic transmission. The CMP platform may also give rise to the upcoming Jeep Compact SUV in the coming years and the CC21 will make its market debut in early 2022.