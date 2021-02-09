Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Tata Harrier – Size & Specs Comparison

The Citroen C5 Aircross will directly rival Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass while it will also face competition from Harrier, Hector and next-gen XUV500

Citroen had plans to enter the Indian market in 2020 with the C5 Aircross as its first offering, but the French carmaker ended up delaying the SUV’s launch due to unforeseen circumstances. Now, Citroen has officially taken the wraps off of the India-spec C5 Aircross SUV ahead of its launch, also revealing its details in the process.

While the Citroen C5 Aircross will be positioned in the higher-end of the mid-size SUV segment, it will undoubtedly face competition from some much-affordable offerings. That being said, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the Citroen C5 Aircross and the Tata Harrier –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Citroen C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,969 mm in width, stands 1,710 mm tall and gets a 2,730 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Tata Harrier is 4,598 mm long, 1,894 mm wide, 1,706 mm tall and has a 2,741 mm long wheelbase.

Car Citroen C5 Aircross Tata Harrier Length 4,500 mm 4,598 mm Width 1,969 mm 1,894 mm Height 1,710 mm 1,706 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,741 mm Boot Space 580 litres 425 litres

This means that the Harrier is actually 98 mm longer and has an 11 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the upcoming C5 Aircross, but the Citroen SUV is 75 mm wider and 4 mm taller than the Tata car. The C5 Aircross also has a 580-litre boot, as compared to Harrier’s 425 litres of boot space.

Powertrains

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross will be a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic.

Car Citroen C5 Aircross Tata Harrier Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 177 PS 170 PS Torque 400 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Tata Harrier draws power from an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec oil burner that produces 170 PS and 350 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional Hyundai-sourced 6-speed AT.

Features

The C5 Aircross will be offered with features like LED headlamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, puddle lamps, drive modes & traction modes, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker sound system, heated ORVMs and much more.

Tata has equipped the Harrier with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 9-speaker premium audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, xenon HID projector headlamps, etc.

Safety

On the safety front, Citroen has equipped the C5 Aircross with a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, front and reverse parking sensors, 6 airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-descent control and hill-start assist and a rear-view camera. Similarly, the Tata Harrier gets ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, hill hold control and hill hold descent, traction control, electronic stability control, rollover mitigation, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera etc.

Price

As of now, Tata retails the Harrier at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 20.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to be priced around the Rs 25 lakh mark. Pricing for the SUV will be revealed closer to its launch next month.

Comparison Verdict

As mentioned earlier, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be positioned closer to the higher-end of the mid-size SUV segment, but the car will certainly have to rival more affordable mid-size SUVs like the Tata Harrier. The Tata Harrier goes neck and neck against the C5 Aircross as far as equipment and even powertrain is concerned. However, the C5 Aircross will certainly bring more premiumness to the table.