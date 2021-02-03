Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Jeep Compass – Specifications Comparison

While the Citroen C5 Aircross will directly rival the Hyundai Tucson, it will also face competition from the Jeep Compass in India

Citroen was all set to make its entry in the Indian market in 2020, but ended up postponing it due to unforeseen circumstances. Now, the French carmaker has officially showcased its first car for India, i.e. the Citroen C5 Aircross, which is all set to be launched in the country next month.

Ahead of its launch, Citroen has officially revealed details of the upcoming SUV, which has helped us pit it against one of its biggest rivals in the country – the recently facelifted Jeep Compass. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross and the Jeep Compass facelift, take a look –

Dimensions

The Citroen C5 Aircross measures 4500 mm in length, 1969 mm in width, stands 1710 mm tall and has a wheelbase that is 2730 mm long. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass has a length of 4395 mm, a width of 1818 mm, a height of 1640 mm and a 2636 mm long wheelbase.

Car Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Length 4500 mm 4395 mm Width 1969 mm 1818 mm Height 1710 mm 1640 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2636 mm

This means that the Citroen C5 Aircross is 105 mm longer, 151 mm wider, 70 mm taller and has a 94 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Jeep Compass.

Powertrains

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross will be a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic.

Car Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 177 PS 173 PS Torque 400 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT

Jeep also offers the Compass with a 2.0-litre oil burner, but it produces slightly less power and torque, i.e 173 PS and 350 Nm respectively. However, the Compass diesel can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or an optional 9-speed AT.

Car Jeep Compass Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 163 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

The Jeep Compass also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 163 PS/250 Nm, coupled to a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DCT. It should be noted that Citroen is offering the C5 Aircross with a front-wheel-drive setup as standard, while the Jeep Compass also gets an optional 4×4 configuration on the diesel version.

Features

The features on offer with the Citroen C5 Aircross will include LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, puddle lamps, drive modes and traction modes, auto-dimming IRVM, heated wing mirrors and so on.

Jeep is offering the 2021 Compass facelift with an all-new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep’s new UConnect 5 system and connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa support, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, dual-zone automatic climate control, drive modes and a powered tailgate as well.

Safety

On the safety front, Citroen has equipped the C5 Aircross with a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, front and reverse parking sensors, 6 airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-descent control and hill-start assist and a rear-view camera. In contrast, the Jeep Compass gets a 360-degree parking camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control, ESC, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Price

The 2021 Jeep Compass is currently available at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, pricing for the Citroen C5 Aircross is yet to be revealed. That being said, we expect it to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh mark.

Comparison Verdict

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a premium product and hence, is expected to bear a premium price tag as well. That being said, the Jeep Compass goes neck and neck against the upcoming Citroen SUV as far as equipment and safety tech are concerned. The C5 Aircross does get a slightly more powerful and torquier engine than the Compass, but the Jeep SUV gets an optional 4×4 set up – something that is missing on the Citroen C5 Aircross,