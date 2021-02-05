Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Hyundai Tucson – Specifications Comparison

Check out our detailed spec-sheet comparison of the recently-unveiled Citroen C5 Aircross with the Hyundai Tucson

Citroen recently unveiled its maiden offering for the Indian market, the C5 Aircross. This upcoming SUV is expected to launch in March 2021, and will be brought to our shores as a CKD import. The French carmaker currently has 10 showrooms across India, dubbed ‘La Maison Citroen’, with plans to add more in the near future.

The closest competitors to the Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market are the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. Here, we compare the C5 with the Tucson on paper, to see how the two SUVs stack up against each other.

Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Hyundai Tucson – Exterior

Citroen C5 Aircross is the better looking of the two, with its quirky and fresh design. It gets a pair of vertically-split headlamps, which neatly integrate into the front grill. The Citroen logo is also incorporated into the grille, which is a unique styling element. Other than that, the vehicle gets a set of 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, big roof rails, and LED taillights.

Hyundai Tucson has a lot of road presence, thanks to its sharp yet bulbous headlights, cascading front grille, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. However, the vehicle has been around for almost half-a-decade, and thus feels old. Hyundai has already launched the new-generation version in a few international markets, and we wish the new-gen model makes its way to India soon.

Dimensions Citroen C5 Aircross Hyundai Tucson Length 4,500 mm 4,480 mm Width 1,840 mm 1,850 mm Height 1,710 mm 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,670 mm

The C5 Aircross is the larger of the two, being 20mm longer and 50mm taller. It also has a longer wheelbase, by a margin of 60mm, although the Tucson is wider by 10mm. Overall, the Citroen SUV wins the exterior comparison, thanks largely to its brilliant styling.

Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Hyundai Tucson – Interior

The quirky styling is carried inside the C5 Aircross into the Cabin; it gets a dark interior theme, with a neatly laid-out dashboard with square-ish AC vents. The car also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the multi-function steering wheel has a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster behind it.

The vehicle gets leather seats with a unique (and pretty) modular design, complete with reclining function for the second row as well. The vehicle offers features like push-button start/stop, ambient cabin lighting, gesture-operated tailgate, power-operated and heated ORVMs, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, e-parking brake, and dual-zone climate control.

Hyundai Tucson has a different approach towards interior design. The dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver, and gets a floating-type 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are a lot of soft-touch surfaces in the cabin, which add to the premium feel, although the overall design is relatively dull. The instrument cluster consists of analogue dials with an MID in the centre.

Other features on offer include power-adjustable driver and front passenger seat, auto-dimming IRVM, power-operated and heated ORVMs, reclining second-row seats, hands-free tailgate, dual-zone climate control, push-button start/stop, e-parking brake, and a panoramic sunroof. The Tucson also gets Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car tech, which adds further convenience.

Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Hyundai Tucson – Specifications

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which can generate 177 PS and 400 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options are limited to just one – an 8-speed automatic gearbox – which sends power to the front wheels.

Citroen C5 Aircross – Specifications Engine 2.0L, inline-4, turbocharged, diesel Max Power 177 PS Max Torque 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT

Hyundai Tucson, on the other hand, gets two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can develop 152 PS and 192 Nm. The other one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine, which delivers 185 PS and 400 Nm.

The petrol motor is only available with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel mill only gets an 8-speed automatic transmission. As standard, the vehicle is available in FWD format, but AWD option is available on the diesel model.

Hyundai Tucson – Specifications Engine 2.0L, inline-4, naturally aspirated, petrol 2.0L, inline-4, turbocharged, diesel Max Power 152 PS 185 PS Max Torque 192 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 8-speed AT

Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Hyundai Tucson – Price

Hyundai Tucson is currently priced from Rs. 22.55 lakh to Rs. 27.33 lakh. It is quite a nice vehicle overall, but in desperate need of a major upgrade. We feel that Hyundai should replace the current Tucson with the new-generation version in our market already.

As for the Citroen C5 Aircross, its price is yet to be revealed, but speculations suggest that it will have a starting price of Rs. 30 lakh. Although it is expected to be more expensive than the Tucson, the C5 Aircross is the more exciting offering, with fresh styling and plenty of features. If Citroen can nail the pricing of the C5, it will surely have a winner on its hands.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi