Citroen C5 Aircross SUV India Launch Postponed To Next Year

Groupe PSA has today announced that it has decided to postpone the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross, their maiden offering for their second innings to the first quarter of the next calendar year. Earlier, the premium SUV was scheduled to launch the end of this year.

The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross is an upcoming Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson rival that will probably come across as a more premium offering. The C5 Aircross is based on the EMP2 platform and will be sold in India with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that will output a maximum power of 131PS and a peak torque of 300Nm. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Citroen C5 Aircross looks quite modern with a multi-tier set of LED lights up front, 19-inch alloy wheels, Airbumps door guards and LED taillamps. Inside, the upmarket SUV comes with a long list of features, including a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a High Definition 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and folding rear seats with reclining feature. However, the India-spec model could get a slightly smaller size of rims.

The French carmaker is entering India through its long-term partner CK Birla Group, which will help the carmaker retail its vehicles efficiently in the country. The two companies have formed a JV to operate an assembly plant in the country and distribute them across all states. Also, in the second JV agreement, Groupe PSA, in partnership with Avtec Limited, will produce and supply powertrains.

Like we said, the Citroen C5 Aircross is the first model that Groupe PSA has planned for our market. The delay in the launch of the SUV has been caused by the outbreak of Chinese virus.

The C5 Aircross is being produced in Rennes, France, and the company plans to import CKD kits of the vehicle to India. The SUV will be then assembled at the company’s Tiruvallur-based facility off Chennai.