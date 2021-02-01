Citroen C5 Aircross Revealed In India, Launch Next Month

Citroen C5 Aircross premium SUV will carry a heavy local content of more than 90 per cent and it will go on sale in March 2021

Citroen India is looking to make a significant impact in the domestic market with its first product, the C5 Aircross premium SUV ahead of the arrival of a number of volume-based products. The French manufacturer’s dealerships are based on the unique La Maison concept and they will be expanded in the due course to reach a wider audience.

The C5 Aircross carries a heavy local content of more than 90 per cent and thus it will be priced competitively against rivals such as Hyundai Tucson. The brand was expected to debut in India last year but the unfavourable market scenario and the health crisis hampered the entry but it’s determined to make a big statement.

The first lot of production units of the Citroën C5 Aircross has already been rolled out of the assembly lines at the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu and it carries similar styling as the global model. Boasting a host of tricks up its sleeves, it is equipped with an assortment of features and technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety.

The unique “Flying Carpet Effect” adds a distinction for instance. This is possible via Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system that absorbs uneven bumps on the roads for high-level comfort and we are curious to see how it works. The interior gives an airy feel and is stuffed with upmarket equipment and premium trim all around.

Some of the major highlights in the Citroen C5 Aircross are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Phone Mirroring compatibility, leather seats, dual-tone dashboard finish, vertically placed Air Conditioning vents, panoramic sunroof and acoustic windscreen as well as front window glasses.

The customers will also get access to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, engine start/stop button, Hill Hold Assist, reclining modular rear seats, Grip Control System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, foot-operated electric tailgate, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, dual-tone 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls amongst others.

The premium SUV is 4,500 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and stands 1,670 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,730 mm and 5.35 metres turning circle. Under the hood, the C5 Aircross features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 177 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque.

It is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl and the bootspace capacity stands at 1,630 litres when rear seats are folded. As standard, an eight-speed automatic transmission will be made available. Mechanically, it uses disc brakes up front and rear, tilt and telescopic steering, Macpherson struts with double PHC and twist-beam axle with single PHC.