Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered in Feel and Shine trim levels and is powered by a solo 2.0-litre 177 PS/400 Nm four-cylinder diesel engine

Groupe PSA’s Citroen is stepping into the Indian market with plenty of hope and anticipation created by its first product, the C5 Aircross. The premium crossover will act as a brand image setter before the arrival of the heavily localised CMP platform based CC21 compact SUV, and it will be made available on sale across 10 dealerships the brand has established so far.

The Citroen C5 Aircross was initially intended to debut last year but the health crisis put a hold on its launch plans. It is finally launching today in India and expect the price range to hover around Rs. 23 lakh to Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally assembled at the brand’s production base in Tamil Nadu, it will lock horns with Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and the likes.

The C5 Aircross will be sold in Feel and Shine trim levels and is powered by a solo 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 177 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The crossover is loaded with features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety, connectivity and others.

The exterior is a typical Citroen with eccentric design elements that grab headlines with assurance. It features a matte black upper grille portion with chrome garnished Citroen emblem, 18-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, halogen headlights, LED taillights, LED turn signals, LED DRLs, cornering fog lamps, and so on as standard.

Over to the Shine trim, a few more goodies have been added such as panoramic sunroof and LED projector headlamps. On the inside, the C5 Aircross comes with Metropolitan Grey cabin theme with Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth with Advanced Comfort Seats. One of key highlights in the five-seater crossover is progressive hydraulic suspension offering a comfortable ride.

The equipment list gets a 12.3-inch TFT instrumentation, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated glove box, dual-zone climate control, alloy foot pedals, embossed scuff plates, satin chrome finish inside door handles, six-speaker audio, six airbags, ESP, HDC, HSA, TC, blind spot information tech, EPB, reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, etc.