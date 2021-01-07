Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Soon – 5 Things To Know

Citroen is reportedly working on launching at least four products in the Indian market in the span of three years, starting with the C5 Aircross which will be launched in Q1 2021

French automaker Groupe PSA is all set to re-enter the Indian market, this time around with the Citroen brand. The first car to be launched by Citroen will be the C5 Aircross, which was initially expected to be launched this year itself, however, manufacturer ended up postponing the SUV’s launch, and its debut is scheduled for 1st February.

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been spied testing on Indian roads a host of times, while Citroen has also revealed some information about the upcoming India-spec SUV in the past. Here is a list of the 5 things that you should know about the Citroen C5 Aircross, take a look –

1. Platform & Dimensions

The Citroen C5 Aircross is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, which is also used by other brands like Peugeot and DS Automobiles. The SUV measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, stands 1,670 mm tall, has a 2,730 mm long wheelbase and 230 mm of ground clearance.

2. Design

Talking about design, the C5 Aircross features an unorthodox design language. At the front, the car sports a split headlamp along while the rear-end features rectangular shaped LED tail lamps. The C5 Aircross gets Citroen’s Airbump door and wheel arch protectors, which apart from adding a funky touch to the exterior, protect the lower part of the doors from unwanted knocks.

3. Powertrains

Under the hood of the Citroen C5 Aircross will likely be a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a peak power output of around 180 PS. Also on offer could be a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional 8-speed auto.

4. Features

We expect Citroen to offer the C5 Aircross in India in a single fully-loaded variant with features like panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electronic parking brake, dual-zone auto climate control, a hands-free tailgate, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and so on.

5. Price & Rivals

Citroen could price the C5 Aircross between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, and the SUV will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass as well as the Hyundai Tucson.