Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch On April 7, To Rival Compass & Tucson

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in two variants in India – Feel and Shine – powered by a 177 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine

French carmaker Citroen officially unveiled its first offering for India – C5 Aircross – last month. The SUV will go on sale on April 7, and bookings are already open across the country. Interested buyers can either visit one of the brand’s ten dealerships in India or book one online. The manufacturer is also offering a 5 year/50,000 km maintenance package to customers who book the SUV before 6th April.

Upon launch, the C5 Aircross will compete against the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. Powering the soon-to-launch Citroen SUV is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 177 PS and maximum torque of 400 Nm. Transmission choices will be limited to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Comfort is high on the priority list of the Citroen C5 Aircross. It gets Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension, which is claimed to deliver a magic-carpet-like ride quality. Also, the vehicle offers three independent seats in the second row, which can be individually adjusted or folded down, which is an extremely convenient feature.

The C5 Aircross will have a lot of premium features on offer on the base (Feel) trim, like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), power-operated & heated ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and dual-zone climate control.

On the Shine trim, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and hands-free tailgate are also offered. Standard safety features on the C5 Aircross include six airbags, ESP, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, auto headlamps, automatic wipers, hands-free parking, electronic parking brake, TPMS, reverse parking camera, and parking sensors (front and rear). The vehicle also offers driving modes and traction modes.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will retail in India as a CKD import, and the SUV’s assembly is already underway at the CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Following the C5 Aircross, Citroen is planning to launch a locally-manufactured sub-4-metre SUV in our market, to rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.