Citroen C5 Aircross India Debut Next Month – All You Need To Know

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be available as a CBU import in the Indian market, with an expected price of around Rs. 30 lakh

French carmaker Citroen has been eyeing the Indian market for quite a while, and next month, the brand is finally set to debut here. Its maiden vehicle, C5 Aircross, will be officially unveiled on 1st February 2021, which launch expected to follow a little while after. Before that, let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the Citroen C5 Aircross.

The design of this upcoming SUV is quite quirky; at the front, the vehicle gets vertically-split headlamps, which neatly integrate into the split grille. The grille also incorporates the Citroen logo, and the front bumper gets segregated vents on either side of the air dam. At the rear, the vehicle gets rectangular LED taillamps.

There’s black plastic cladding running alongside the bottom of the SUV, and on the wheel arches as well. To complete the crossover look, the C5 Aircross also gets roof rails. The SUV will be based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 architecture, and will have a length of 4,500 mm, a width of 1,840mm, a height of 1,670mm, along with a 2,730mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of 230mm.

The interior of the vehicle will be just as good-looking as the exterior, with the highlight of the cabin being the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The C5 Aircross will be offered in a single trim option, which will offer a plethora of premium features, like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electronic tailgate (with gesture control), electrically adjustable driver’s seat, etc.

The India-spec C5 will only have one engine option on offer – a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel motor, with 180 PS of maximum power on tap. It will come paired exclusively to an 8-speed torque converter automatic.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to have a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh, and upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Karoq. Following the C5, the manufacturer will be introducing a few new made-in-India models, including a sub-4-metre SUV, under the brand’s ‘C-Cubed’ strategy.

