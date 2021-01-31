Citroen C5 Aircross (Compass Rival) India Debut Tomorrow

Citroen C5 Aircross boasts of premium features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and much more

Citroen India will bring in the C5 Aircross and the brand has been primarily chosen by PSA Group to expand its reach beyond Europe. The premium crossover will become the first product from the French manufacturer for the domestic market and it will debut tomorrow before going on sale in the coming months, at a possible price range of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The brand will commence its Indian innings with 10 premium showrooms across the country based on the La Maison concept. The C5 Aircross will help in establishing a premium brand image and the upmarket dealerships will elevate the overall appeal further. Citroen would not target huge volume sales with the C5 Aircross understandably but it will be followed by a range of affordable products.

A compact SUV internally codenamed C21 and an electric passenger car are expected to be in the pipeline. Concentrating on the C5 Aircross, the first lot of production units has been rolled out from the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu. Inspired by the 2015’s Aircross Concept, Citroen unveiled the production version of the C5 Aircross at the Shanghai Motor Show.

It combines a high bonnet line design with short overhangs and a wheelbase length of 2.73 metres to create an intuitive appeal with rounded rectangular and trapezoid shapes throughout. The front fascia features slim headlamps and eccentric styling elements the modern Citroens are known for and the same formula is carried onto the rather impressive interior.

Some of the key features in the Citroen C5 Aircross are a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone dashboard, leather seat upholstery, vertical AC vents, Phone Mirroring, Hill Hold Assist, panoramic sunroof, Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension, park assist, electric tailgate, reclining modular rear seats and so on.

India will likely use a 1.2-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former could develop around 128 bhp and the latter around 178 bhp. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard while an eight-speed auto is expected to be an option.