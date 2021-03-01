Citroen C5 Aircross Bookings Commence In India, Launch Soon

Citroen C5 Aircross will directly rival Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson but will also face competition from the top-end trims of Tata Harrier and MG Hector

French automaker Citroen is all set to launch its first offering in the Indian market this month in the form of the C5 Aircross SUV that will directly rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in the country. Ahead of its launch, Citroen has now started taking bookings for the car for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

If interested, you can book the C5 Aircross at one of Citroen’s 10 dealerships in the country, or via the Citroen India website. Citroen is offering a complimentary 5 year/50,000 km maintenance package to buyers booking the car between March 1 and April 6. However, owners are required to take delivery of their C5 Aircross by June 30.

The maintenance package includes the replacement of parts specified in the servicing schedule of the car but does not cover services such as wheel alignment and balancing. Talking about the SUV, Citroen is offering the C5 Aircross in two trims, i.e. Feel and Shine.

Powering the car is a sole 2.0-litre 4-pot diesel engine that generates 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic as standard. Citroen claims an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl.

On the feature front, the C5 Aircross has been equipped with a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, puddle lamps, drive modes & traction modes, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker sound system, heated ORVMs, LED headlights and so on.

The C5 Aircross is being imported to the country via the CKD route and is being assembled at the CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Citroen is yet to announce the pricing for the SUV, but we expect it to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The C5 Aircross will be offered with a standard 3 year/1 lakh km warranty, along with roadside assistance.