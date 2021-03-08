Citroen C3 Spotted Testing In India Without Camouflage For The First Time

Recently, spy pictures of the Citroen C3 have emerged online, expected to be component testing for an upcoming compact SUV

Citroen will soon be launching its first product in the Indian market, the C5 Aircross. Following that, the brand is planning to launch a few more vehicles in the Indian market, following an SUV-centric approach. Recently, a test mule of the C3 compact SUV was spied during a road test on our streets.

The spy pictures show that the vehicle doesn’t have any significant camouflage on it, except for a covering on the bonnet, and a little more hiding the brand’s logos on the nose and tailgate. The C3 shares a lot of design cues with the C5 Aircross, like the vertically split headlamps, prominent roof rails, and bulbous taillights. The LED DRLs neatly integrate into the front grille, and the front bumper gets funky-looking air dams.

The SUV also gets black cladding all around, and this particular model wears steel wheels. The rear bumper has a funky design as well, just like the front one. The pillars are all blacked-out, and the glass area is quite generous, with large quarter glasses at front and rear. Overall, the vehicle has a lot of road presence.

Previously, it was reported that Citroen will launch a C3-based compact SUV in our market, and we believe this particular test model has been brought here for component testing. The India-spec model will likely feature somewhat similar styling, and will be heavily localised, to keep costs down. It will also be a little shorter than the International Citroen C3, which is slightly over 4 metres in length.

The India-spec version will be shorter than 4 metres, so that it falls under the sub-4-metre tax bracket. The SUV will likely launch sometime during this year and will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

As for the powertrain, we can’t confirm what would be available under the hood of this upcoming Citroen SUV. It will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, available in both turbocharged and naturally aspirated versions, generating 110 PS and 83 PS, respectively.