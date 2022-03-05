Citroen C3 (Punch Rival) Spied In Final Stages Of Testing Ahead Of Launch

Citroen C3 will likely be launched around June 2022 and is the first vehicle based on the heavily localised CMP architecture

Groupe PSA’s Citroen entered the domestic market with the debut of the C5 Aircross last year and it will be followed by a higher volume targeting compact SUV in the coming months. The French auto major will introduce the C3 to rival a host of sub-four-metre SUVs in the highly competitive segment that has seen increased takers in recent years.

While the C3 nameplate is already available elsewhere, the India-bound version is different despite adopting the signature design elements the brand is accustomed to mainly in the European market. Citroen appears to be in the final stages of testing with the C3 and internet reports suggest that it will be launched around June 2022.

The Citroen C3 made its world premiere last year and the latest spy shots show a heavily camouflaged test mule. It must be noted that the SUV was also caught on camera nearly undisguised in recent months. The C3 will take on entry-level compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger and it could pose a threat to the well-received Tata Punch and moving higher up the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

The SUV for India sits on the heavily localised CMP (Common Modular Platform) architecture with over 90 per cent local content and it could cost between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The platform is expected to underpin a range of models in the near future and the C3 will be rolled out of the brand’s manufacturing unit in Thiruvallur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

As for the performance, the Citroen C3 will be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and it could be paired with a five-speed manual as standard and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option. It must be noted that Citroen won’t offer a diesel engine with the upcoming model. It will be retailed through the La Maison flagship dealerships and online.

Some of the highlights in the Citroen C3 are dual chevron logo at the front, split headlamp cluster, contrast exterior bits, two-tone colour schemes, wraparound C-shaped LED taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, skid plates, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control system, multiple airbags, etc.