Citroen C3 Lineup To Get Updates This Year, Facelift Next Year

Citroen listens to customer feedback; the C3 and C3 Aircross to get more features this year, with a facelift planned for next year

French carmaker Citroen is navigating its way to overcome challenges faced by its C-Cubed program models – the C3 and C3 Aircross – in the Indian market. Despite offering commendable driving packages, these models have struggled to leave a lasting impression, primarily due to a limited dealer network and a modest feature list. However, the brand is gearing up for a comprehensive overhaul, promising swift solutions and feature upgrades to its cars.

Citroen’s Chief Operating Officer, Ashwani Muppasani, candidly acknowledges the “hygiene issues” affecting the C-Cubed models. The immediate focus is on rectifying these concerns without waiting for a comprehensive facelift. Muppasani states that essential features, such as an automatic climate control system and a foldable key, will be implemented by July this year. This war-footing approach indicates Citroen’s commitment to prompt action and consumer satisfaction.

The launch of the upcoming C3X is delayed to ensure that it hits the market with improved basics. Citroen is deliberating on the design, considering the distinct (sometimes hard to digest) French styling flair that customers desire. Striking the right balance is crucial, as the brand recognizes the need for French flair without overwhelming the consumers with excessive or outlandish design elements.

Citroen is set to revamp the feature list for the C3, aiming to meet or exceed segment standards. The enhancements include keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, leatherette seat covers, rear armrest with cup holders, split-folding second-row seats, LED headlamps, and a premium digital cluster. These upgrades are pivotal for Citroen to compete with the likes of Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, etc.

The C3 Aircross, Citroen’s midsize SUV, also faced major criticism for lagging in features compared to rivals. To address this, Citroen plans substantial upgrades. It will get all the same upgrades as the C3, along with a cooled glove box, driver’s armrest, and a 360-degree camera setup. Further, the inclusion of an electrically controlled voice-activated sunroof will add a touch of sophistication, in line with current market trends.

Citroen’s revitalization journey in India signifies a proactive approach to addressing consumer concerns. By implementing solutions and upgrading features to meet or surpass industry standards, the brand is poised to redefine its standing in the competitive Indian automotive market. However, only time will tell if Citroen can turn its fortune around or if it’s too late.