Citroen C3 (Kia Sonet Rival) To Launch In India By June 2022

Citroen C3 will be manufactured locally in India to keep production costs low, and thus it will be priced very aggressively in our market

French carmaker Citroen had officially unveiled its second product for the Indian market – C3 – back in September last year. The compact crossover had a sharp and funky design, inspired by C5 Aircross, and it was initially expected to go on sale early this year. However, latest media reports state that its launch is now expected by mid-2022.

Citroen C3 has a compact footprint, measuring 3,980mm in length, with a ground clearance of 180mm. It is underpinned by the CMP modular platform, which has been heavily localised to ensure that production costs remain low. Also, the manufacturer has ensured that the funky exterior is matched by an equally funky interior.

The cabin looks quite handsome, with a busy dashboard design that features unique-looking AC vents. It also gets a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), along with plenty of other premium features – a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a smartphone holder, etc.

Other features likely to be offered here include power-adjustable OVRMs, all-LED lighting, machine-cut alloy wheels, silver-finished skid plates, faux roof rails, and black plastic cladding all around. Despite its compact dimensions, the new C3 will look and feel quite rugged. Dual-tone paint options will be available, which will further improve the aesthetics of the car.

We also expect the vehicle to offer brilliant comfort and supple ride quality. The technical specifications of the upcoming Citroen C3 have not been officially revealed. The crossover is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. There likely won’t be a diesel engine option on offer here. Both manual and automatic transmission choices will be available here.

Citroen C3 will be priced aggressively, thanks to local manufacturing, unlike C5 Aircross; the compact crossover will likely cost between Rs. 7 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete in the hotly-contested sub-4-metre SUV segment in India, against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.