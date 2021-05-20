Citroen C3 Compact SUV Design Leaked; India Launch Later This Year

Citroen C3 compact SUV is expected to debut in India later this year and it will use the heavily localised CMP platform with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Citroen India made its domestic debut with the C5 Aircross premium SUV a few months ago. The French manufacturer now has its eyes set on introducing its first heavily localised product and its design details have been leaked courtesy of a scale model. It will target high volume sales and it will compete in a crowded compact SUV segment.

The Citroen C3 will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Honda WR-V. Expect the pricing to hover around Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The scale model shows the presence of the eccentric styling the brand has been known for across the globe.

The front fascia of the Citroen C3 comprises a hexagonal grille with chrome border, signature twin strips, split type headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights appear to be on top, flat bonnet structure, raked windshield, quirky fog lamps with contrast highlights, and faux skid plate. Other key elements are contrast orange accents on the lower body cladding and diamond-cut alloy wheels that will more likely be 16-inchers in the production model.

The roof is finished in orange colour giving a dual-tone appearance while the roof rails are done up in black and the wheel arch surrounds have thick black cladding. The rear of the Citroen C3 features horizontal LED tail lamps, an upright tailgate, and a Citroen logo in the middle. As for the performance, a 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be used.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual as standard while a dual-clutch auto could be an option. The sub-four-metre SUV is based on the CMP platform, which will give rise to a Jeep compact SUV in the coming years as both brands come under Stellantis.

The world premiere of the Citroen C3 is expected to happen in the coming months ahead of its India debut sometime around this festive season.