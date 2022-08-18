Citroen C3 CNG Spied Testing, Launch In India Soon?

The Citroen C3 is currently the most affordable car in the brand’s line-up

It’s not been long since the Citroen C3 made its debut in the Indian market and is currently the most affordable Citroen C3 in the market. The C3 is available in two engine options – 1.2L NA and 1.2L Turbo engine. While the automatic iteration of the car will soon be introduced, the brand is also working on the C3 CNG that was recently spied testing in India. Here are all the details that we know so far about the upcoming Citroen C3 CNG.

For starters, the new Citroen C3 CNG is expected to be powered by a CNG version of the 1.2L Puretech petrol engine. In the petrol version, this engine churns out 82 hp and 115 Nm of maximum torque while it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The performance of this motor is decent but it is the 1.2L turbo engine that offers strong performance. This engine delivers a maximum power and torque output of 110 hp and 190 Nm respectively. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The brand will also introduce a new automatic gearbox option with this engine later this year.

In the CNG avatar, this 1.2L NA engine is expected to offer slightly less power and torque figures while the same manual gearbox will come mated to this engine as standard. The test mile spied on the test suggests that the CNG powertrain will be offered in lower spec-variants. More details about the specs and power output are yet to be revealed by the brand.

The Citroen C3 will continue to offer a strong package to the buyers and boasts an extremely comfortable and spacious cabin. The suspension setup too is better than many of the rivals and outshines them with its superior ride-handling balance.

The Citroen C3 is a Made-In-Model with over 90 per cent localisation and is the first product from the C-Cubed family. It will be built in Citroen’s Thiruvallur manufacturing facility. The C3 is priced from Rd 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.