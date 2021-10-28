Citroen C3 Caught Testing Again; India Launch In Early 2022

Citroen C3 will be introduced in early 2022 and is based on the CMP platform; will be positioned in the competitive compact SUV segment

The test mules of the Citroen C3 have been spotted many times on public roads already and the latest set of spy shots we have showed here was taken at Sriperumbudur near Chennai a couple of days ago and the trio of prototypes made their way to Valparai likely for altitude testing and last night they were doing rounds in the town of Pollachi.

The French manufacturer owned by PSA Group stepped foot into India this year with the C5 Aircross premium SUV and it will be followed by the C3, which made its global debut a few weeks ago. The Citroen C3 will compete against compact SUVs like Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, etc upon likely arrival in the early parts of next year.

The C3 nameplate is already used by Citroen in Europe but it has no nothing in common with the India-spec model. It is underpinned by the all-new CMP (Common Modular Platform) architecture with more than 90 per cent local content, and is expected to be priced between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

It carries the quirky styling of the Citroen models found in the international markets. It boasts dual chevron logo up front with a split headlight cluster, contrast visual touches, dual-tone paint jobs giving a floating roofline look, wraparound C-shaped LED tailamps, elegant character lines, 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, etc.

The CMP platform will more likely give rise to a Jeep sub-four-metre SUV in the near future and it could share mechanicals and powertrain with the Citroen C3. Under the bonnet, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be utilised and it will be linked with a manual transmission as standard and an automatic gearbox as an option with no diesel option.

The interior of the Citroen C3 will be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, in-car connective features, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, an automatic climate control system, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a lot more.

Spy Credits: Sandeep & Surendar