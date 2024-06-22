Citroen C3 Aircross Plus Gets Massive Discount Of Rs. 2.62 Lakh

Citroen recently announced a discount of Rs 2.62 lakh on the C3 Aircross Plus variant. It is now available at a price point of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

French car manufacturer Citroen recently introduced the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition at a starting price of Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The company is now offering a flat discount of Rs 2.62 lakh on the mid-spec Plus variant of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV.

Available in three variants – You, Plus and Max, the company is offering a discount on limited units of the Citroen C3 Aircross. Earlier, the mid-spec Plus trim was priced at Rs 11.61 lakh (ex-showroom). After the discount, the C3 Aircross Plus variant is available for Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the market.

Offered in 5- and 7-seating configurations, the C3 Aircross Plus variant sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, MyCitroen Connect app, rear defogger and remote keyless entry.

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, churning out a peak power of 108 bhp and 205 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The safety suite of the C3 Aircross SUV consists of ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a rearview camera, Hill Hold Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ESP and a high-speed alert system. The SUV comes fitted with dual airbags for both the driver and front seat passenger.

Please note that discounts may vary from one dealer to another, depending on numerous factors. Hence, it is advisable to visit your nearest Citroen dealership to know the exact discount figures. Meanwhile, the company introduced the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition to celebrate its Brand Ambassador and Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Only 100 units of this Edition will be available in the Indian market, states the company.

Some key highlights of this C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition are ‘Dhoni’ lettering on the decals, front dash camera, illuminated sill plates, and colour-coordinated seat covers, cushions and seatbelt cushions. In addition, this Edition comes with a goodie inside the glovebox. One unit is available with a glove signed by the Indian cricketer himself.