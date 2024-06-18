Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition Launched At Rs. 11.82 Lakh

The production of the Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition is limited to just 100 units; gains cosmetic enhancements inside and out

Citroen India has today announced the launch of a special edition of the C3 Aircross in the domestic market. Carrying a starting price of Rs. 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition celebrates the arrival of the brand ambassador and famed cricketing icon of India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. To make it more exclusive, it will be on a limited production run.

Only 100 units of the Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition will be sold across the nation. Compared to the standard midsize SUV, it comes with quite a few cosmetic enhancements to differentiate itself as a limited offering. It features special ‘Dhoni’ decals and matching seat covers, seatbelt cushions, illuminated sill plates, front dashboard camera and seat cushions.

Additionally, each example will receive a special goodie inside the glovebox and one unit will gain a glove which is signed by the former Indian skipper himself. Commenting on the launch of the Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, said,

“We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross, available in a limited run of only 100 units. Our brand ambassador Dhoni epitomises resilience, leadership, and excellence, all the qualities that align perfectly with Citroen’s dedication to delivering outstanding experiences. This rare, limited edition is a unique tribute to Dhoni’s legendary journey, offering an unparalleled opportunity for fans to own a piece of automotive history.’

It also comes with the number “7” decals added to the hood, rear door and tailgate in a sporty striped fashion along with ‘Dhoni Edition’ decals grafted on the front door and tailgate. While the basic layout of the dashboard and centre console remain unchanged, there are exclusive black and white seat covers with orange and blue accents.

The equipment list of the C3 Aircross comprises a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument console, manual AC, six-speaker audio, roof-mounted AC vents, a rear wiper and washer, and a rear defogger, etc. The same 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine makes 110 PS and up to 205 Nm, connected to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.