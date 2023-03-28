Citroen C3 Aircross (Creta Rival) To Debut In India On April 27

Citroen C3 Aircross will make its global debut next month in India before going on sale; will likely sit on the same CMP platform as the C3

Citroen has confirmed that it will be hosting the global premiere of an all-new SUV on April 27, 2023 in India. The French manufacturer has not divulged any information regarding the product but it is highly expected to be a challenger for the Hyundai Creta.

The midsize SUV will also compete against Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in its five-seater guise. The seven-seater variant will take on Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. The midsize SUV will more likely be dubbed the C3 Aircross and it will be more premium than the existing C3 compact hatchback.

The C3 Aircross has already been caught testing on public roads and it will be rolled out of the brand’s production unit in Tamil Nadu. Citroen debuted in India with the C5 Aircross and it was followed by the C3 and more recently the eC3. The brand has also been focussed on expanding its local footprint. The upcoming C3 Aircross will help in addressing a wide range of customers in the highly popular midsize SUV segment.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will adopt the same quirky design cues the company has been renowned for in the international markets. It will closely resemble the C3 but with a more premium appeal and is expected to have an overall length of around 4.2-4.3 metres. It will boast a split headlamp cluster, contrast finish in different elements, signature chrome embellished grille with Chevron logo, LED headlamps and tail lamps, swooping bodywork, etc.

The cabin will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, an all-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags, and a lot more. It will be underpinned by the CMP platform and it could give rise to an electric version in the future.

As for the performance, the same 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine found in the C3 will more likely be utilised. It develops around 110 hp and 190 Nm.