Citroen C21 Sub-4m SUV (Vitara Brezza Rival) Launching Next Year

The Citroen C21 will be based on Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), unlike the PSA EMP2 platform that underpins its sibling, the C5 Aircross SUV

The French automaker ‘Groupe PSA’ was all set to make its entry into the Indian market this year with the Citroen brand. The manufacturer was set to enter the country with the C5 Aircross SUV, however, the car’s launch has now been pushed to the first quarter of next year due to the ongoing situation.

But there’s some good news. The French carmaker has also confirmed that its first made-in-India offering will be launched on time. The first model under Citroen’s C-Cubed program for India will be a sub-compact SUV codenamed C21, which would go on to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and a few other upcoming compact SUVs.

In a press release, Groupe PSA confirmed that it has “decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board, Groupe PSA.”

The C21 will then be followed by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 rivaling premium hatchback, and a sedan at a later date. All these made-in-India models will be developed on the same Common Modular Platform (CMP) for developing markets. The C21 is expected to borrow styling cues from the globally available C3 hatchback.

While Citroen is yet to confirm the powertrains that will be on offer with its compact SUV, we expect it to be offered with a host of engines including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine; a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine; and a 1.5-litre diesel motor with a maximum power output of 130 PS. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox initially, followed by an introduction of automatic options at a later date.

Since the Citroen C21 will be heavily localized, we expect it to be priced aggressively and give tough competition to other sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market.

