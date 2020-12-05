Citroen C21 Sub-4-Metre SUV (Kia Sonet Rival) Digitally Rendered

Here, we have a digitally created rendering, which shows us what the production-spec version of the Citroen C21 SUV might look like

French carmaker Citroen is set to enter the Indian market next year, expectedly by May 2021, with the C5 Aircross SUV being its first offering here. The C5 Aircross will be a premium SUV, and will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass in our market. Following that, the manufacturer will launch a sub-4-metre SUV, codenamed ‘C21’.

The sub-4-metre SUV market is the most hotly-contested market space in India right now. Almost every carmaker in India has an offering in this segment, and the ones that don’t are busy developing one. Citroen falls in the latter category, and is expected to debut the C21 in this segment during the second half of 2021. Prototype models have already been spied during testing a few times on Indian roads.

While the final production model is yet to be revealed, digital artists have been busy developing renderings, imagining how the vehicle might look like when it arrives. The image we have here has been created by Shoeb R. Kalania of IAB fame, and it gives is a realistic look at the upcoming Citroen C21 SUV.

The front fascia of the vehicle draws inspiration from the C5 Aircross, in the way the chrome bars on the upper portion of the grille integrated with the LED DRLs/indicators. The headlamps are vertically split, a design detail common in modern crossovers and SUVs. The main headlamp units are mounted just below the DRLs, and further below are the foglamps, sitting inside white housings that contrast with the black bumper.

At the sides, we see pretty-looking dual-tone alloy wheels, and there’s black plastic cladding running along the bottom of the car and on the wheel arches. The blacked-out ORVMs get integrated turn indicators, and the pillars are black as well. Interestingly, the roof is painted white, and the car sports functional roof rails. The overall styling looks extremely funky, which is expected of Citroen.

According to speculation, the production version of the C21 would be called ‘C3 Sporty’. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol engine, which will generate around 130 PS. A petrol-electric hybrid powertrain might also be available alongside. Upon launch, this vehicle will compete against the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and even the upcoming Renault Kiger.

Source