Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Features Detailed, The Best Variant Is?

Citroen Basalt has been made available in three trims namely You, Plus and Max and is priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen India officially revealed the prices of the entire range of the Basalt a few days ago and previously, the brand sent shockwaves across the industry by positioning it in a highly aggressive manner with a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As expected the remaining variants are also priced competitively but which is the best variant?

The midsize SUV coupe has been made available in three trims namely You, Plus and Max and the top-spec variant costs Rs. 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine producing 82 PS and 115 Nm and is paired only with a five-speed MT while its turbo version kicks out 110 PS and 190 Nm when mated to a six-speed MT.

The turbo mill can also be had with a six-speed AT and in this case, 110 PS and 205 Nm are produced. The NA MT has a claimed mileage of 18 kmpl while the turbo MT and AT are rated at 19.5 kmpl and 18.7 kmpl respectively. The entry-level You variant is sold only with a 1.2L NA gasoline unit and it comes with a decent set of features.

1. Citroen Basalt You: Rs. 7.99 lakh

They are body-coloured bumper, ISOFIX child seat mount, 3-point seat belt for all seats, manual AC, reverse parking sensors, chrome Chevron logo, Rubic/Nimbus fabric upholstery, 12V power socket at the front, Hill Hold function, one-touch auto-down front windows, ABS with EBD, integrated front and rear headrests, Chrome parking lever tip, ESP, seat belt reminder and six airbags.

2. Citroen Basalt Plus: Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 12.79 lakh

Moving up the ladder, the Plus mid-level variant is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Day/night IRVM, adjustable front and rear headrests, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED DRLs, Front fog lamps (Turbo Only), satin chrome interior door handles, glossy black accents on AC vents, steering control and electrically adjustable ORVM with auto fold.

Other highlights are fabric front and rear door armrests, full wheel covers, rear AC vent (Turbo only), high gloss black grille, front and rear skid plates (Turbo Only), LED projector headlamp (Turbo Only), Urban grey upholstery, TPMS, 4 speakers, printed roofline (Turbo Only), idle start/stop (Turbo only), front & rear USB charger, wheel arch cladding, steering mounted controls, turn indicators on ORVM, dual-tone black & grey dashboard, 7-inch coloured instrument console, automatic climate control (Turbo Only), all 4 power windows and rear defogger (Turbo only).

The Citroen Basalt Plus variant can be bought in either the 1.2L NA or the 1.2L turbo petrol engine with MT and AT options and considering its price range and equipment on offer, we reckon that it is the most VFM variant of them all.

3. Citroen Basalt Max: Rs 12.28-13.62 lakh

The top-spec Max gets a host of additions over the features present in Plus including 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger, shark fin antenna, leather door armrests, rear seat smart tilt cushion, body side moulding and chrome inserts, leatherette seats, winged rear seat headrest, dual-tone roof (optional), 4+2 Speaker & tweeter, boot lamp, front grille embellisher, My Citroen Connect with 40 features and rearview camera.