Citroen Basalt Turbo Priced At Rs. 11.49 Lakh, All Prices Out

Citroen Basalt is available with both 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo petrol engines while the latter is retailed only with an automatic transmission

Citroen India has today revealed the full price list of the Basalt SUV coupe in the domestic market. Already, the French manufacturer announced that the Basalt would be priced Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base 1.2L NA petrol MT variant (ex-showroom) and it sent shockwaves across the automotive industry for how competitive it is.

Now, the prices for other variants have been revealed as the Citroen Basalt is offered with a price tag of Rs. 13.62 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV is the first coupe in its segment and it does not have any direct rivals. However, it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The Citroen Basalt is available with both 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo petrol engines while the latter is retailed only with an automatic transmission. The brand has confirmed that the customer deliveries will commence in the first weeks of next month. The turbo petrol mill is priced between Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The NA petrol engine develops 82 hp and its mid-level variant costs Rs. 9.99 lakh. The 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine carries a price tag of Rs. 12.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Max trim. For an added price of around Rs. 1.30 lakh, the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission can be bought in the turbo petrol version.

The two-tone exterior paint scheme costs an additional price of Rs. 21,000 in the top-end Max trim. Citroen commenced the official bookings for the Basalt on August 9, 2024, in India and its test drives have begun today at dealerships. The top-spec model is packed with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other highlights are an all-digital instrument console, six airbags, a reverse parking camera, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system to name a few. The Basalt is underpinned by the familiar and heavily localised CMP platform and is part of the reason why the Basalt is priced highly competitively in the domestic market.