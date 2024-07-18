Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe To Launch In India On August 2

Citroen Basalt SUV coupe will compete with the forthcoming Tata Curvv ICE and it will be underpinned by the familiar CMP platform

Citroen India has officially announced that the Basalt SUV coupe will be launched on August 2, 2024. It will compete directly with the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE, which will be unveiled in its production form tomorrow ahead of the market launch next month. The Basalt was previewed through the Basalt Vision concept a few months ago and it will be heavily localised in India.

The Citroen Basalt will be positioned above the C3 Aircross and it will sit on the CMP architecture, which already underpins the C3 Aircross midsize SUV and C3 compact hatchback. The series production has already commenced at the brand’s manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. In the near future, the electric version of the Basalt can also be expected.

The five-seater will be more premium than the C3 Aircross and expect the prices to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The C3 and C3 Aircross have been criticised for the omission of several much-needed features and technologies despite being capable models in their respective segments and priced aggressively.

The Basalt, on the other hand, is expected to get more equipment compared to the C3 Aircross. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of peak torque in the C3 Aircross and expect the same performance numbers to be retained.

It will be connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. The exterior comprises quirky styling the brand has been known for in Europe and several international markets with the key highlights being a twin-slat front grille, squared-off wheel arches, wraparound LED tail lights, raised tail section, etc.

The cabin will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully-digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, multiple airbags and much more. The Basalt and Curvv are opening up a brand new midsize SUV coupe segment and it will be interesting to see how it progresses as more models, especially EVs, are waiting in the pipeline.