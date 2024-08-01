Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe To Debut Tomorrow – All Key Info

Citroen Basalt will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv and it will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices

PSA Group’s Citroen is gearing up to reveal the final production version of the Basalt SUV coupe tomorrow in the domestic market and its prices will be released soon after. The Basalt is the fifth model from the brand for India following the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross and it will be positioned above the C3 Aircross as a more premium offering.

It is also the first SUV coupe from the French manufacturer for India and will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv as both models open up a new midsize SUV coupe space. We showed you the undisguised images of the Basalt lately and its interior will bear more features than what we have seen in the C3 compact hatchback and the C3 Aircross midsize SUV.

The C3 and C3 Aircross have been criticised for lacking some of the basic equipment despite being priced highly competitively. From the teasers, it is clear that the Citroen Basalt will get floor-mounted rear air conditioning vents, a shark fin antenna, an electric retract function for the ORVMs and power window buttons on the rear doors.

However, the five-seater does not get one of the trendy features a modern buyer wants, a sunroof and keyless ignition won’t be available too. The inside rearview mirror will only have a manual day/night function. It will come with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, all-digital instrumentation, automatic climate control, etc.

The Citroen Basalt sits on the same CMP platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross and is heavily localised. Thus, we expect it to be competitively priced, starting at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be equipped with the familiar 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine, developing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 205 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Citroen Basalt is expected to spawn an electric variant in the near future and the brand will emphasise its signature comfort just as in other models.