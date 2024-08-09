Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe Launched In India At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

Citroen Basalt does not have any direct rivals in India considering the price point but being a SUV coupe it will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE

Citroen India has today announced the prices of the recently unveiled Basalt in the domestic market and they hit it out of the park. With a highly aggressive starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt does not have any direct rivals in India considering the price point but since it is a SUV coupe, it will take on the Tata Curvv ICE, bound for early next month. The bookings for the Basalt have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 today and the intro price is applicable only for reservations made before October 31.

It becomes the first mass-market ICE SUV coupe and the only one below the Rs. 10 lakh price point with a length of just over 4.3 metres. It comes with a design similar to the latest styling elements found in the global Citroen passenger cars while taking plenty of inspiration from the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross SUVs. Effectively, it has been priced below the C3 Aircross.

The five-seater features a striking piano black front grille adorned with the Chevron logo, complemented by 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its exterior design includes LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps with a 3D effect, and a large greenhouse, which is accentuated by a coupe-like roofline. Additionally, it boasts high approach and departure angles. The dimensions of the vehicle measure 4,352 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width, and 1,593 mm in height.

The vehicle comes with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and offers a boot volume of 470 litres. This SUV coupe has been made available in a total of five monotone colours – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red – along with two dual-tone options: Polar White with a grey roof and Garnet Red with a black roof. It is slotted way below all the midsize SUVs that it intends to compete with in terms of pricing.

The equipment list includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a seven-inch digital instrument console. It also offers rear air conditioning vents, a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, an automatic climate control system, and a wireless phone charging pad – some of these features were previously missing in the C3 and C3 Aircross.

Additionally, over 70 optional accessories are available to further enhance the vehicle’s customisation. Constructed with 85 per cent high-grade steel, the Citroen Basalt comes standard with six airbags, including dual front, front side, and curtain airbags. The safety features also include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a rear parking camera with sensors, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt reminders, and Hill Hold Assist (HSA), among others.

In terms of performance, the midsize SUV coupe is powered by two engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 82 PS of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque, and it comes exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged engine, on the other hand, produces 110 PS and 190 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 205 Nm when coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.