Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe Exterior Images Out Ahead Of Launch

The Citroen Basalt SUV coupe, built on the CMP platform, will directly compete with the soon-to-be-launched Tata Curvv in India

Following the teaser of the Basalt, Citroen has revealed the side and left rear quarter images of the production-spec SUV coupe in India today. The side profile shows the presence of a raked front windshield, quirky details behind the rear doors, a sloping roofline that extends to form a large sculpted boot, black wheel arch cladding and sporty alloy wheels.

The rear gets wraparound LED tail lamps but without a fancy light bar, a wide and prominent skid plate and a large Citroen logo present on the bootlid. The top surface of the trunk lid is designed to replicate a spoiler. The Basalt will be slotted between the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross in the Indian market.

The interior teasers have revealed features such as front and rear armrests, side support for the headrests, and a phone holder for the rear armrest. At the front, the Basalt sports LED projector headlamps and split LED Daytime Running Lights, which enhance the signature Chevron logo and sleek grille section. The Basalt’s official launch is set for August 2 and series production has already begun in Tamil Nadu.

The starting price of the Citroen Basalt is expected to be around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the C3 and C3 Aircross, it will come loaded with features and technologies. Under the hood, it will house the same 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine as the C3 Aircross, delivering a maximum power output of 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of peak torque.

The Citroen Basalt will come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. Its equipment list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, six airbags, etc.

The five-seater will also compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Honda Elevate. It is built on the heavily localized CMP architecture, which is also used in the C3 and the C3 Aircross.