Citroen Basalt Spotted In New Grey Shade, Front Fascia Revealed

Citroen Basalt will be revealed on August 2 and it sits on the heavily localised CMP platform as its sibling, the C3 Aircross

Citroen India will host the official debut of the production-spec Basalt on August 2 and its side profile as well as the rear quarter has already been revealed. The midsize SUV coupe has now been spotted in a new grey exterior colour scheme while the front fascia has also been caught on camera. You could also see a Basalt prototype wearing a red and black finish in the images posted here.

The front end comprises signature quirky design details the French manufacturer is renowned for. The chrome lined double chevron logo connects the sleek projector headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights that are split in the middle. The prominent skid plate on the lower bumper is accompanied by black inserts on the large radiator grille and a pair of fog lamps.

The side profile features a raked front windshield, unique inserts behind the rear doors, a sloping roofline that stretches to form a large boot, black wheel arch cladding, and sporty alloy wheels that will be available in the top-spec trim. The rear gets wraparound C-shaped LED tail lamps, a large skid plate, and a large Citroen logo on the trunk which is shaped into a spoiler.

The Citroen Basalt will be positioned between the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross in the Indian market. Expected to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt will be packed with features and technologies, unlike the C3 and C3 Aircross. It will be powered by the same 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine found in the C3 Aircross.

It delivers 110 PS of maximum power and up to 205 Nm of peak torque. The Citroen Basalt will be equipped with a standard six-speed manual transmission and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Its features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, auto AC and much more but there will be no sunroof.

The Citroen Basalt will compete directly with the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE by being an SUV coupe. It will also lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.