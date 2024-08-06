Citroen Basalt Prices To Be Out Tomorrow – All Key Features Detailed

Citroen Basalt SUV coupe will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE and is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen India will announce the prices of the recently unveiled Basalt tomorrow in the domestic market and it will compete directly with the forthcoming Tata Curvv ICE. It will become the first mass-market ICE SUV coupe upon launch. It will feature a design akin to the latest styling elements found in the global Citroen models while taking inspiration from the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross.

It boasts a prominent piano black front grille section with the Chevron logo, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps with a 3D effect and a large greenhouse made possible by the coupe-ish roofline. It also gets high approach and departure angles and measures a length of 4,352 mm, a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,593 mm.

It has a wheelbase length of 2,651 mm and a boot volume of 470 litres. The five-seater will be sold in five monotone (Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red) and two dual-tone shades (Polar White with a grey roof and Garnet Red with a black roof). Expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun as well.

The features list comprises a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, rear air conditioning vents, a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control system, wireless phone charging pad and over 70 optional accessories.

Built on 85% high-grade steel, the Citroen Basalt will be available with six airbags (dual front, front side and curtain) as standard along with safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rear parking camera with parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt reminder, Hill Hold Assist (HSA), etc.

As for the performance, the midsize SUV coupe derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. The former produces 82 PS maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque and is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 190 Nm when linked with a six-speed MT and 205 Nm when mated to a six-speed AT.