Citroen Basalt EV Likely In The Works, To Rival Tata Curvv EV

After launching the Basalt in India’s newly emerging SUV-coupe space this year, Citroën has started working on its electric variant

The Citroen Basalt that went on sale in August this year will likely gain a pure electric variant in the coming months. The new electric SUV coupe will compete directly with the Tata Curvv.ev, which is currently the only such offering in this segment.

Spy shots suggest the Citroen Basalt EV will possess a character very similar to its ICE donor model. It will have the same powerful and muscular bodywork as an SUV combined with the contrasting fast-sloping roofline of an elegant coupe. Features like split headlamps, skid plates, and wheel arch and side sill cladding would give it a rugged look.

A prominent grille split into two parts vertically and muscular bumpers may further bolster its confident and tough appearance. Save for a blue-coloured small “e” badge on the front doors and the tailgate, it might be hard to tell the Basalt EV from the petrol-powered Basalt.

The Citroen Basalt EV should have a simple and functional interior geared for maximum practicality and comfort. A chunky dashboard, protruding outer-end AC vents, and interlinked chain block-like inserts in all the front AC vents will likely continue the rugged theme of the exterior into the cabin. A grippy three-spoke steering wheel with large spokes and centre pad, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an automatic climate control system, rear AC vents, and rear seats with three-step adjustable under-thigh support are among the other expected key features here.

On the safety front, Citroen should equip the Basalt EV with six airbags, reverse camera, Hill Hold Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), etc. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are not expected at the moment.

Citroen has not given any clues about the specifications of the Basalt EV. However, from its global portfolio, we think the 44 kWh LFP battery pack and the electric motor producing 83 kW (111 hp) and 124 Nm of torque it uses in the E-C3 Aircross would be perfect for the Basalt EV. The company could be targeting a range of close to 400 km for this model. We expect the launch to take place in mid-2025.