Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Interior Teased Ahead Of Market Launch

Citroen Basalt coupe SUV launches on August 2, 2024. Teasers reveal a sleek interior with a floating touchscreen and other details

Citroen is preparing to launch its much-anticipated Basalt Coupe SUV on August 2, 2024. Based on the C3 Aircross, the Basalt has been shown in various concept and spy shots, but details about its interior have been kept secret until now. Recently, Citroen released a teaser video that gives a glimpse into the Basalt’s cabin, revealing several key features.

Citroen Basalt Interior

The teaser showcases a modern interior with a prominent floating touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard and a fully digital instrument cluster. The dashboard has textured panels for added elegance. The Basalt will also have armrests for both front and rear passengers. The rear armrests will include cupholders and a phone holder for added convenience. The headrests have extra side support for improved comfort.

Citroen Basalt Exterior

On the outside, the Basalt features LED DRLs and projector headlamps, which give it a distinctive and stylish look. There’s speculation that these design elements might also be used in the C3 Aircross.

Citroen Basalt Performance and Pricing

Under the hood, the Basalt will come with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 115 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. It will be available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic torque converter, with power going to the front wheels.

While Citroen hasn’t yet revealed all the details about the Basalt’s variants and features, the SUV is expected to make a strong impact in the midsize SUV market, especially due to its unique coupe-like design. It will compete with models like the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Toyota Hyryder.

The official price for the Basalt is expected to be announced by the second week of August, after its public launch. With its stylish design and competitive features, the Basalt aims to stand out in a crowded market, attracting buyers who want a mix of practicality, premium features and a coupe silhouette in their next midsize SUV.