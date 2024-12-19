Citroen Basalt, C5 Aircross, C3 Get Big Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.75 lakh

Citroen India offers year-end discounts up to Rs 1.75 lakh on models like Aircross, C3, eC3, and Basalt, aiming to boost sales across its lineup

Citroen India recently introduced substantial year-end discounts across its lineup. Exciting benefits are available on the Basalt coupe-SUV, Aircross, C3 and eC3 EV hatchbacks in December 2024.

1. Citroen Aircross – Up to Rs 1.75 lakh

The Citroen Aircross SUV, offered in 5- and 5+2-seater configurations, is now available with big discounts of up to Rs 1.75 lakh, varying by variant. Sharing powertrain options with the Basalt, the Aircross is priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 14.55 lakh. With an average of just 98 units dispatched monthly to dealerships over the past six months, these significant discounts reflect efforts to boost its demand.

2. Citroen C3 – Up to Rs 1 lakh

Citroen’s entry-level model, the C3, now offers benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. Featuring the same two powertrain options as other models in the lineup, the C3 competes with rivals like the Maruti Ignis, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter. Priced between Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen has dispatched an average of 246 units per month to dealerships over the past 6 months.

3. Citroen eC3 – Up to Rs 80,000

Citroen’s sole electric offering, the eC3, is available with discounts of up to Rs 80,000 this month. Positioned as a rival to the Tata Tiago EV, the eC3 is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 29.2 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 228 km per charge. Over the past six months, Citroen has dispatched an average of 105 units of the eC3 to its dealerships.

4. Citroen Basalt – Up to Rs 80,000

The Citroen Basalt is now available with benefits of up to Rs 80,000. Despite peaking at 579 deliveries in its launch month, its sales have gradually declined, with just 47 units sold in November 2024. However, it remains Citroen’s best-seller from August to November, averaging 198 monthly wholesales during this period. It is offered in four variants – You, Plus, Max, and Max Dual Tone.

The Basalt is powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engines – an 82 hp naturally aspirated and a 110 hp turbo-petrol, the latter with an automatic gearbox option. Priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the coupe SUV recently secured a 4-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Disclaimer: Discounts may vary from city to city, depending on the availability of stock or other factors. Contact your nearest Citroen dealership to know exact discount figures.