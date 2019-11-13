Ciaz Beats Verna, City, Yaris, Vento In October 2019 Sales In India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz led the way from Hyundai Verna and Honda City in October 2019 sales

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has outsold Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris to be the best-selling C-segment sedan in the month of October 2019. Maruti Suzuki managed to ship a total of 2,371 units of the car but is far lesser than the 3,892 units it sold in the same month last year. This has led to a 39% decline in YoY sales.

The segment volumes continue to shrink, with the sub-compact and mid-size SUVs taking over. Apart from the Volkswagen Vento, no other C-segment sedan registered a YoY growth. A total of 8,379 units were sold in the whole segment combined, which is 35% less than the 12,948 units sold in October 2018.

At second stood the Hyundai Verna, which sold a total of 2,174 cars last month, compared to the 3,301 units it managed to sell in October last year. Behind the Verna comes the Honda City, which has seen the biggest fall in terms of YoY sales.

The Japanese carmaker sold 3,612 units of the car in October 2018, but this year the number has come down to just 1,887 units, which has resulted in a 48% decline. Surprisingly, the only car in the list to have seen a positive YoY growth is the Volkswagen Vento.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2,371 3,892 Hyundai Verna 2,174 3,301 Honda City 1,887 3,612 Skoda Rapid 815 1,205 VW Vento 729 480 Toyota Yaris 382 421

The German brand sold 729 units of the car last month, which is 52% more than the 480 units it sold in the said month last year. However, with only three-digit sales, the Vento took the 5th spot in the list, just behind its cousin, the Skoda Rapid.

Toyota Yaris came to the party a little late as compared to the other sedans on the list, and failed to bother the top-sellers. The car continues to perform averagely, and Toyota managed to sell just 382 Yaris’ in October 2019, which is only 9% less than the 421 units it sold in October 2018.

The Yaris is followed by the Nissan Sunny, which shockingly still manages to sell. Sadly, Nissan may not have plans of reviving the Sunny post the BS6 deadline next year, but the car still managed to register a sale of 21 units, with a YoY decline of just 4 cars (16%).