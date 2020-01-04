China-Spec Kia Seltos Gets Unique Gear Shifter With Digital Display

The China-spec Seltos, retailed as KX3, features a unique digital display in the gear shifter and a larger panoramic sunroof

Kia Motors sells the Seltos in China under the KX3 nameplate and it was revealed first at the 2019 edition of Chengdu Motor Show before entering the largest auto market later in the year. The Seltos and KX3 have several commonalities in the way they look but things do get a little different on the specification and engine department.

Previously known by the codename SP2c, the Kia KX3 is 30 mm longer, 25 mm taller and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase. It measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height along with 2,630 mm wheelbase similar to the Seltos sold in South Korea. The front fascia of the KX3 in China lacks the vertically positioned fog lamps.

In China, the Seltos’ starting price stands at CNY 1,08,800 (approximately Rs. 11.18 lakh) and is available with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicking out 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It is connected to a CVT automatic transmission as standard while the fuel economy stands at 5.4 km per litre/100 km.

The KX3 comes equipped with adaptive cruise control and larger panoramic sunroof compared to the Seltos sold in the domestic market. However, the India-spec version priced between Rs. 9.88 lakh and Rs. 17.32 lakh (ex-showroom), is offered with multiple powertrain choices 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The interior of the Chinese KX3 comprises of an exclusive gear shifter that looks more premium and possesses digital display for P, N, R and D. The same unit could also feature on the second-generation Hyundai Creta waiting to be unveiled this year in India, based on the latest ix25 retailed in the People’s Republic.

The mid-size five-seater SUV has made a strong impact in India and it helped Kia to beat some of the well-established brands since making debut in the middle of last year. The Seltos even topped the monthly SUV sales charts in November 2019 with more than 14,000 units and registered 4,645 units to close out the year.