Chevrolet Seeker Compact SUV (Hyundai Creta Rival) Makes Debut

The new Chevrolet Seeker will take on other midsize SUVs like the Hyundai ix25 (Hyundai Creta) in the Chinese market

The new Chevrolet Seeker made its debut in the Chinese market and is expected to be soon launched in other global markets including the American market. The new Seeker SUV will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and will be offered as a feature-rich and practical SUV for those looking of r a good-looking midsize SUV in the market. Here are all the details to know about this new midsize Chevy SUV.

Starting with the design first, the new Chevrolet Seeker compact SUV is dominated by an X-shaped chrome front grille flanked by high-mounted LED DRLs on the hood and a larger gloss black grille in the centre. The bumper too features sharp cuts and creases while housing the LED headlights on either end.

Move to the sides and you will notice prominent body cladding and stylish alloy wheels. The RS trim will get larger 18-inch machine-cut wheels. The rear profile is characterized by a steeply inclined windshield giving it a sporty look and has C-shaped LED taillights.

Inside, the Seeker SUV gets a spacious and feature-rich cabin that helps it give strong competition to its rivals. On the features front, the new Chevrolet Seeker will get features like dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, OTA updates, automatic climate control, heated seats, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, and more.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the new Chevrolet Seeker measures 4537 mm in length, 1823 mm in width, 1564 mm in height, and 2700 mm in wheelbase. The official 2023 Chevrolet Seeker price list is yet to be revealed by the American carmaker.

Likewise, the new Seeker SUV specifications too are yet to be shared by the brand but if reports are to be believed, this new SUV is expected to get a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. This engine delivers around 180 bhp of maximum power and is expected to come mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The brand may also offer AWD drivetrain on select trim options.