Chevrolet Groove Is The Rebadged Baojun 510 – Details Inside

Just as Baojun 530 became the Chevrolet Captiva in Southeast Asia, the Baojun 510 will be launched as Chevrolet Groove in Latin America

You can sure as hell trust SAIC, the famous Chinese carmaker giant, to go heavy on the cross-badging exercise. Earlier, we saw the Baojun 530 being passed off for an MG in India and for a Chevrolet Captiva in South East Asia.

We also had a rendezvous with the MG 360M (rebadged Baojun 360), MG Gloster (Maxus D90) and the MG G10 (rebadged Maxus G10). And now, we have yet another product of cross-badging exercise – the Chevrolet Groove you see on this page is basically a rebadged Baojun 510.

The production of the new Chevy SUV has just begun and the new model will go on to rival models like the Hyundai Creta in the Latin American and Middle Eastern markets. Compared to the donor vehicle, the Chevrolet Groove has new badges, a different grille and, well, nothing else. Rest everything is the same as the donor model, right to bits like the alloy wheels.

Even the grille can’t be said to be new as it seems to have been taken from the latest Chevrolet Captiva, which is the SUV that is based on the Baojun 530 and is hence related to the MG Hector. While we won’t be surprised if the Baojun 510 aka Chevrolet Groove comes to us as a MG product, the company doesn’t seem to have any plans to do so at this moment.

Interestingly, however, the Baojun 510 was spied testing in India in 2019. We even saw the Baojun E100 here and rumours already abound that the small car could make it to India in its latest avatar, which is sold as the MG E200 in China. It’s pretty much a given that SAIC has been evaluating several products for India. While not all of them will make it to the market, there are at least some chances of the 510 making it to our shores.

For this year, MG Motor India will launch two all-new models in the form of the MG Hector Plus and MG Gloster. Both these models will more likely arrive here by Diwali this year. In 2021, the company may launch the MG ZS and the MG 360M.