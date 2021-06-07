Check Out This Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 From Argentina

Here, we bring you a custom scrambler motorcycle, based on Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, built by Argentina-based STG Tracker

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular among two-wheeler enthusiasts in India. These motorcycles are easy to customise as well, thanks to their relatively simple architecture and strong aftermarket support in our country. However, the brand’s popularity isn’t just limited to our country; Royal Enfield has been gaining pace in the customisation scene overseas as well.

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which has been turned into a lovely scrambler. The motorcycle has been built by STG Tracker, a custom garage based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Let’s take a look at all the modifications visible in these pictures. At the front, we see a short and raised fender, and the headlight gets a protective mesh grille.

The motorcycle gets an aftermarket pair of rear-view mirrors, along with slim knuckle guards. The fuel tank gets beautiful triple-tone paint, sporting light blue, black, and grey colours. The motorcycle gets a tan leather seat, with a single-piece design, which looks quite cool. At the rear, we see a tiny LED taillight, round in shape, along with a jerry can mount and a tiny fender.

The frame, engine assembly, and side panels have been blacked out. Also, there’s ‘Scrambler 650’ branding on the side panels, along with ‘STG’ logo. The exhaust pipes have been rerouted, positioned high on the right side of the motorcycle, in typical scrambler fashion. It also sports a long heatshield, to protect the rider’s legs from burning.

To protect the underbelly when off-roading, a bash plate has also been added here. Also, there’s a pair of auxiliary lights mounted on the engine case guard rails, which is quite a practical addition. Last but definitely not least, we can see that the motorcycle sports wire-spoke wheels, shod with knobby tyres.

We’re not sure about any mods to the engine, except for the aftermarket exhaust. A stock Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which generates a peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively. It comes mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with slipper clutch available as standard.