Check Out This Lamborghini Urus Inspired Customised Toyota Raize SUV

The Toyota Raize SUV broke covers recently and is on sale in the Southeast Asian markets, where it is pitted against similar crossovers like the Ford EcoSport

The Toyota Raize mini SUV was revealed last year and has been tailor made for Southeast Asian markets like that of Thailand. While there’s a lot going for the new crossover SUV, it’s definitely not anywhere as alluring as an exotic. However, looks like we’ve found someone who would beg to differ. The owner of the Toyota Raize SUV that you see on this page has given his SUV a Lamborghini Urus-like treatment. The customizer of this car is quite famous for creating custom bodykits for Toyota vehicles that give them a Ferrari or a Lamborghini-inspired look.

The Toyota Raize crossover is a sub-4-metre model that is underpinned by the DNGA modular platform. Basically, this is a low-cost version of the globally acclaimed TNGA platform that has been developed especially for the cost-sensitive Asian markets. The Toyota Raize also has a Daihatsu-badged sibling, which is called the Rocky. The two models go on to rival vehicles like the Ford EcoSport.

This modified Toyota Raize comes with a comprehensively updated front façade that draws heavy inspiration from the Lamborghini Urus. While we’re not a big fan of the remodelled front-end, the inspiration from the Urus is clearly evident. Unfortunately, we believe that this new nose doesn’t really suit the vehicle as the Urus is a wider and a lower slung model as compared to the Raize and hence, this sort of a styling package sits it better.

Other than a highly updated front-end, there is absolutely no other modification found on the exterior of the interior of this Toyota Raize. Even the specifications remain untouched. However, it’s imperative to mention here that this same body kit will easily fit the Daihatsu Rocky as well.

The Toyota Raize measures 3,995 mm in length and is powered by a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 98 hp and a peak torque of 140 Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT and the SUV is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. While this crossover SUV seems to be a good fit in the Indian market, the company currently has no plans of bringing it to our shores. This is simply because if launched here, the Raize, in its current form, will turn out to be an expensive proposition.

Instead, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to introduce a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The approach will be similar to what the company has already tried with the Maruti Baleno, which is being sold as the Toyota Glanza from TKM showrooms. However, all said and done, we would still want to have the Toyota Raize in our market, albeit, at an attractive price point.