Check Out This Johnny Bravo-Themed Custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird

Here, we have a modified RE Thunderbird 350, built by Hyderabad-based EIMOR customs, which features Johnny Bravo-inspired styling

When it comes to the custom motorcycle scene in India, Royal Enfield is the most dominant force. Innumerable enthusiasts all over the country buy RE motorcycles and then get them customised, which is quite easy, thanks to the extremely strong aftermarket support available for Royal Enfield products in our market.

Over the years, we’ve come across some brilliant custom RE motorcycles, and today, we have another one. This here is a modified RE Thunderbird 350, built by EIMOR customs, a custom workshop based in Hyderabad, Telangana. This model has been nicknamed ‘Jay Bee’, as a reference to the bike’s owner’s favourite cartoon show, Johnny Bravo.

At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlamp, along with a new single-pod instrument console. The stock front forks have been replaced by new USD forks, and a custom front fender has been installed. The motorcycle sports a custom dual-tone paint job, with two stripes running longitudinally along the length of the bike. The fuel tank sports Johnny Bravo illustrations, which looks extremely cool.

The motorcycle also gets new seats, with the pillion seat being removable. The stock backrest has been replaced by a new one, and the rear fender is also a custom unit. Other changes to the tail section include new taillight, turn indicators, numberplate holder, and an additional LED brake light strip. The taillight cover sports the word ‘STOP’, which is a cool design detail.

The bike also gets custom side panels and custom side boxes, and a new air filter can also be seen here. It also gets an aftermarket gun-style exhaust, and the workshop has done a lot of engine work as well. The footpegs have been moved forward, along with the foot brake and gear lever, to alter the riding stance.

To pair with this modified Thunderbird 350, EIMOR customs has also customised a helmet! It gets the paint scheme as the motorcycle, along with a Johnny Bravo graphic on the back and ‘Jay Bee’ branding at the front. Overall, this is an extremely pretty-looking custom motorcycle, and we can imagine the bike pulling up a mirror and looking into it with the declaration “Man, I’m pretty!”