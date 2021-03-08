Check Out This Gorgeous Royal Enfield 650 Neo-Retro Cafe Racer

Here, we have a custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, from the Philippines, which has been transformed into a futuristic cafe racer

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, thanks to the old-school charm of its bikes. Interestingly, the manufacturer’s popularity isn’t just limited to our borders, but extends overseas as well. Due to the simplistic nature of these motorcycles, they are easy to work on, which makes customisation quite easy.

We have seen plenty of modified Royal Enfield bikes on our roads, and here, we bring you one from the Philippines! This particular motorcycle, built by MoTeycycle Garage and named ‘Project Serum’, started life as an RE Interceptor 650. This custom-build was previously featured by us once, when it wasn’t completely ready, but now it is, and we’re impressed by the final product.

At the front end, we see an LED headlamp with a sporty-looking cowl. The stock handlebar has been replaced by clip-ons, and LED indicators have replaced the stock ones. Apart from that, bar-end mirrors and fork gators have been added. The bike sport a custom radiator guard with a ‘Union Jack’ design on it, and the engine has been partly blacked-out.

The paint job is custom as well, featuring black and grey paint, along with hand-painted details on the fuel tank. The motorcycle also gets a single seat with a rear cowl, and there’s a custom ‘Moteycycle garage’ logo on the centre panels on both sides. The rear suspension is custom, the tail section has been chopped short, and there is no rear fender.

The exhaust pipes are both routed from the right side, instead of one on both sides. The motorcycle features custom LED taillights (with integrated turn indicators), and the numberplate has been moved over to the left side of the bike. The wheels continue to be wire-spoked units, but have been painted white on the rims and are shod with block-pattern tyres.

No changes have been reported to the engine of the motorcycle. RE Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, capable of generating 47.65 PS and 52 Nm. This motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard. In the Philippines, the price of the Interceptor 650 starts from 365,000 Peso (around INR 5.5 lakh).