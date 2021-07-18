Check Out This Digitally Rendered 2021 Tata Safari Off-Road SUV

Here, we have a new-generation Tata Safari, which has been digitally transformed into a brilliant 4×4 off-roader

The new-gen Tata Safari was launched in India in February this year. The SUV is a powerful and comfortable family car, with lots of features and tech on offer. However, fans of the original were a little disappointed that the new model isn’t a body-on-frame SUV, and that it also lacks a 4×4 option, thus limiting the SUV’s off-road potential.

Although an off-road version of the new Tata Safari doesn’t exist in real life, there is nothing stopping digital artists from creating some! Here, we have a digitally rendered model of an off-road-spec 2021 Safari, created by Zephyr Designz which features extensive digital modifications. The first thing to notice here is the Lime Green paint job, which looks unique and attractive.

At the front, we see a new off-road bumper, which gets an integrated electric winch and two tow hooks. It also gets an integrated bull bar, along with an auxiliary LED light bar. The headlamps, foglamps, and front grille remain unaltered. At the top of the front windscreen, another LED light bar has been added. A custom top box has been mounted on the roof, and the roof rails have been blacked out.

At the sides, we see a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels, shod with knobby tyres. The tyres are fairly wide, protruding out of the wheel arches. Side steps have also been added to the SUV, which also function as rock sliders. It also gets blacked-out ORVMs, with integrated LED turn indicators.

At the rear, we see a tailgate-mounted ladder, which gives this SUV an old-school look. The tailgate also gets a chrome bar between the taillights, along with a custom rear bumper. The latter gets chrome inserts as well, along with a tow hitch. Upon closer inspection, we can also see a rear differential, which means that this digital model comes with a 4WD/AWD system.

Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which belts out 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This powerplant is powerful enough to handle a 4×4 system, although the manufacturer only offers it in a front-wheel-drive configuration.