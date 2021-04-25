Check Out This Customised Maruti Ciaz – Dope Or Nope?

Take a look at this modified Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which gets sporty exterior mods and a few premium changes to the interior

Maruti Suzuki is known for manufacturing cars that are extremely affordable, frugal to run, and easy to maintain. Maruti cars are extremely popular among buyers in India, and a lot of owners love to modify their vehicles according to their tastes. Over the years, we have seen plenty of modified Maruti cars, ranging from the lovely customised Swifts to modified Vitara Brezzas.

Here, we have a Maruti Ciaz that features sporty modifications to the exterior and interior. The video below, posted by Madminders Vlog, shows us the vehicle in all its glory. Starting from the front end, the vehicle sports a massive aftermarket front grille, with integrated LED lights on the mesh.

The front bumper is an aftermarket unit, featuring a sporty front splitter and red highlights on it. Additional LED lights have been installed on the bumper, right next to the foglamps, and the headlamps now feature HID lights. A bumper lock has also been added on each side near the headlights. At the sides, we see aftermarket alloy wheels, with red rim protectors.

On the front doors, the vehicle sports two silver stripes, which look extremely sporty. Blind-spot mirrors have been added to the ORVMs, which is quite a practical touch. Side body claddings and side splitters have also been added to the sedan, which adds sportiness to the overall design. At the rear, the taillights remain stock, but they have been masked on the inside for a unique look.

A boot-mounted spoiler has also been installed, which sports a faux carbon fibre finish. The rear bumper gets a faux diffuser treatment, along with a fake dual-tip exhaust. The rear reflectors have been replaced by LED lights, and the rear bumper gets red highlights as well.

The interior of this modified Maruti Ciaz features custom bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system, and a new audio system. The sedan also gets a multi-colour ambient lighting setup, along with a projector that gives a starlight effect on the ceiling. Overall, the styling of this vehicle is a little busy, but we’re quite impressed with the craftsmanship that went into this.

