Check Out This Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 From Brazil

Here, we have a beautiful custom-built Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 cafe racer, by Brazil-based M W Bike Customs

Royal Enfield Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 were first launched in India back in 2018. Being the most affordable multi-cylinder motorcycles in our market, the two quickly became popular among buyers. Of course, like all RE models, the customisation enthusiasts of our country love the 650s as well, and we’ve seen plenty of modified examples on the roads.

Royal Enfield has been enjoying a lot of success with the 650 twins in many international markets as well. Well, turns out the custom motorcycle scene is just as strong overseas, and RE is gaining popularity there as well. Here, we bring you a custom-built cafe racer from Brazil, by M W Bike Customs, based on an RE Continental GT650.

The bike gets an aftermarket LED headlamp, with an integrated LED DRL ring. The front fender has been shortened, and the stock turn indicators have been replaced by aftermarket ones. The motorcycle now has a single-pod instrument cluster, offset to the right, and we also see bar-end rear-view mirrors here. The fuel tank looks pretty, thanks to the custom paint job, with stripes and a new logo.

The frame of the bike has been chopped short at the tail section, and it also gets a custom seat and rear cowl. The stock side panels have been replaced by custom panels, which look like exposed metal sheets, giving the motorcycle a hand-built feel. The heel plates sport a carbon fibre finish, which looks cool, and the engine assembly has been painted iron grey.

The oil-cooler gets a new radiator guard as well, with a Union Jack design. Also, the rear dual shock absorbers are aftermarket units, and the motorcycle sports balloon tyres on both ends, with ‘Royal Enfield’ and ‘Cafe Racer’ branding on them. The wheels continue to be 18-inch wire-spoke units, but the rims have been blacked out.

We’re not sure if any changes have been made to the powertrain of the motorcycle. A stock RE Continental GT650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, with 47.65 PS and 52 Nm on tap. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch available as standard fitment.

Source: IG- MWBikeCustoms