Check Out This Custom-Built Royal Enfield 650 Cafe Racer

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which has been transformed into a beautiful cafe racer

Royal Enfield first introduced the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 in India back in 2018. The ‘650 twins’, as they are usually called, quickly grew in popularity in our market, thanks to the performance on offer and the affordable price tag. Royal Enfield has had a lot of success with its 650 offerings overseas as well.

With such popularity, it isn’t surprising to see a few modified examples pop up every now and then, right? Here, we have a customised RE Interceptor 650, which has been turned into a beautiful cafe racer. The motorcycle has been built by MoTeycycle Garage, a motorcycle workshop in the Philippines. This custom-build has been named ‘Project Serum’, and the workshop has stated that it is only 90 per cent complete at the moment.

There are plenty of design details to notice on this custom RE cafe racer. The front end now sports a new LED headlight, along with a bikini fairing. Aftermarket LED indicators have been added here, along with new clip-on handlebars. The fuel tank gets a custom paint job, in black and grey, with ‘Enfield’ branding on it.

The paint scheme extends to the centre cowl, and the bike also gets a custom single-piece seat. The engine assembly now gets a dark grey finish, which looks elegant. We also see a pair of custom exhausts, both of which are routed towards the right side of the motorcycle. The frame at the tail end has been cut short, and LED indicators have been added.

The blacked-out rear shockers are aftermarket, and the footpegs are painted black. The wheels are wire-spoked, with white rims, and are shod with block-pattern tyres. The brakes have been left untouched, and the instrument console is stock as well. Overall, the styling of this custom RE 650 cafe racer has us impressed.

No changes have been reported to the powertrain of the bike. The Philippine-spec Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the same as the India-spec model. This motor is capable of generating a maximum power of 47 BHP and a peak torque of 52 Nm, and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. In the Philippine market, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced at 368,000 Philippine peso (around Rs. 5.5 lakh).