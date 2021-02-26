Check Out This Beautiful Royal Enfield 350 Bobber By EIMOR Customs

This modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, affectionately called ‘EBOB’, is one of the most unique-looking builds we’ve ever come across

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, and Classic 350 is its best-selling model. Although the retro-inspired design of the motorcycle is almost universally admired, there are plenty of people who believe there is room for improvement. We’ve come across many customised examples of RE Classic 350 over the years, some of which feature extensive modifications.

Here, we have a custom Royal Enfield bobber, based on a Classic 350. Built by EIMOR Customs, this motorcycle has been rechristened ‘EBOB’ and sports a rather unique design. The headlamp is a retro-style rectangular unit, and the front fender gets a longitudinal numberplate. The bike gets a raised single-piece handlebar, and the instrument console consists of a single-pod, analogue speedometer.

The fuel tank is custom as well, nicely sculpted and with a retro-style cap. The single bobber seat is positioned quite low, and looks good in light brown shade. The engine assembly and the underbody of the motorcycle have been painted black, save for the exhaust and engine covers, which get chrome finish. The exhaust gets a short bottle end can, which some readers might know, enhances the thump of Royal Enfield engines.

The centre panels have a perforated metal plate bolted on, all shiny and chrome. The taillight and rear numberplate have been mounted on the left swingarm, which gives the rear fender a clean look. The turn indicators are all custom, at the front as well as the back. The motorcycle gets a black and white paint scheme, with the fuel tank sporting white pinstripes and custom branding.

The powertrain of this custom-built RE Classic 350 remains unchanged. This 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine is capable of developing a maximum power of 20.07 PS and a peak torque of 28 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently priced from Rs. 1.67 lakh to Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The manufacturer is currently developing the next-generation version of the Classic 350, which has been spied multiple times during testing. The new model will share its engine and underpinnings with the Meteor 350, and is expected to launch by mid-2021.