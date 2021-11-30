Check Out This Badass Modified Mahindra Thar By Autostyle Bangalore

This customised second-generation Mahindra Thar gets bold exterior changes along with a premium interior makeover

In October last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar in India. The SUV quickly garnered a lot of attention from buyers, with booking figures rising faster than fuel prices. Interestingly, plenty of buyers have even decided on the modifications they’d get even before taking delivery of the vehicle!

Here, we have a modified Mahindra Thar, customised by Autostyle Bangalore. There are plenty of noteworthy changes to the SUV, which have been detailed in the video uploaded by the workshop’s YouTube channel. Starting with the exterior, the SUV gets a set of aftermarket 20-inch Fuel alloy wheels, sporting a dual-tone finish, shod with BFGoodrich tyres. A door hinge step has also been added here, along with Maddog Alpha auxiliary lights.

The stock front bumper has been replaced by an off-road bumper with a COMEUP winch and two hooks, along with a Jeep-style aftermarket front grille. The vehicle also gets Hola LED headlamps, and we see a pair of LED rear foglamps integrated into the rear bumper. The exterior design looks extremely muscular, with way better road presence than a stock Thar.

Plenty of changes have been made to the interior of the vehicle as well. On the dashboard, just above the touchscreen, a digital console (tech meter by Magician) has been installed, and additional tweeters have also been added. We also see Nappa leather seats here, sporting a black and olive colour scheme. These look great, and we’re sure they offer brilliant comfort as well.

A centre armrest has been added between the front seats, and we also see side armrests for the rear seat passengers. Grab handles have also been added around the cabin of the SUV, great for the passengers to hold on to when going off-roading. Other changes include 7D floor mats and a trunk organiser.

The workshop hasn’t mentioned any changes under the hood of the vehicle, and to be honest, none are needed there. It gets two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit (150 PS) and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit (130 PS) – and both are powerful enough to conquer any off-road trail.