Check Out The Latest Prices Of Hero Splendor BS6 Lineup – 100, 110, 125

The Hero Splendor Range consists of three models – Splendor Plus (100cc), Splendor iSmart (110cc), and Super Splendor (125cc)

Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, thanks largely to its entry-level commuter motorcycles, especially the Splendor range. Hero (formerly Hero Honda) first introduced the Splendor in India back in 1994, and the motorcycle is currently available in three different models.

The most affordable model in the Hero Splendor lineup is the Splendor Plus. It is available in three variants – Kick Start, Self Start, and Self Start with i3S. It is powered by a 97.2cc engine, generating 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This motor comes paired to a 4-speed gearbox, and the i3S variant gets start/stop system as well, to boost fuel economy. The motorcycle offers drum brakes on all variants.

The second model is the Hero Splendor iSmart. Unlike the Splendor Plus, which preserves the styling of the original, the ‘iSmart’ version has a rather modern design. It is available in two versions, one with a single disc brake on the front wheel and the other with drum brakes only. Thankfully, self-start is available as standard, along with i3S start/stop tech. It is powered by a 113.2cc engine, generating 9.1 PS and 9.81 Nm, which comes paired to a 4-speed gearbox.

The last one is Hero Super Splendor, which has the largest engine of the bunch. Its 124.7cc powerplant is good for 10.8 PS and 10.6 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It also has two variants, one with a single disc up front, and one with drum brakes on both wheels. Self-start and i3S start/stop system is offered as standard.

During this festive season, Hero has also introduced a new ‘Black and Accent’ edition of the Splendor Plus, which gets customised graphics on black body paint. The special edition is available with three graphic options – Beetle Red, Firefly Golden, and Bumble Bee Yellow – courtesy of ‘Hero CoLabs’ contest.

Hero Splendor Lineup Price List Model Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Hero Splendor Plus Rs. 60,500 Hero Splendor Plus Rs. 62,800 Hero Splendor Plus Rs. 64,010 Hero Splendor iSmart Rs. 65,700 Hero Splendor iSmart Rs. 67,900 Hero Super Splendor Rs. 68,150 Hero Super Splendor Rs. 71,650 Hero Splendor Plus ‘Black and Accent’ Rs. 64,470

The price of the Hero Splendor lineup ranges from Rs. 60,500 to Rs. 71,650 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Even after two-and-a-half decades, Hero Splendor has managed to stay at the top of the game, despite the competition being extremely tough nowadays.